Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) won the ‘Fastest Growing Tourism Board’ category at the India Travel Awards 2023 held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The award was received by Asmaa bint Salim al Hajri, Assistant Director General of Tourism Promotion at MHT. Currently, Asmaa is spearheading the ministry’s delegation in a promotional road show across India, visiting four cities: Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Accepting the award, Asmaa expressed pride, noting that the recognition is an achievement for the sultanate. “This award mirrors the advancements made in our tourism sector, and the tireless promotional efforts made by the ministry to attract tourists from around the world,” she said.

She described the award as motivation for MHT to persist in showcasing Oman as a distinguished tourist destination in global markets.

The India Travel Awards recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of companies and organisations in the global travel and hospitality industry. These awards are unique in their reliance on online voting by major tourism sector companies in India, backed by the Indian Ministry of Tourism.

Last year, Oman welcomed 355,459 visitors from India, marking a significant increase from 106,042 visitors in 2021. This surge positions India as the second most important source market for Oman’s tourism industry, accounting for 12.2% of all tourists to the sultanate, just behind the GCC countries.

In the road show – ending in Mumbai on July 31 – specialists from MHT are conducting meetings with leading figures in the tourism industry, including travel agents and tour operators, with the objective of increasing the number of tourists from India and discussing cooperation opportunities to attract the desired demographic, thereby promoting Oman’s tourism facilities.

These meetings also enable MHT to liaise with partners in promising tourism source markets. The ministry seeks to update them on developments in Oman’s tourism sector and solicit their suggestions to amplify inbound tourism. Furthermore, it aims to highlight the sultanate’s newest destinations and projects, offering an exceptional tourism experience for visitors from India.

