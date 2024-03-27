Muscat: The number of passengers passing through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman (arrivals, departures, and transit) exceeded 2.7 million at the end of February 2024, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of arrivals through all airports of the Sultanate of Oman increased by 19 percent, while the number of departures increased by 25 percent during the same period month in 2023.

Muscat Airport

The number of domestic and international air traffic through Muscat International Airport increased by 17 percent to 16,996, compared to 14,602 flights compared to the same period in 2023.

The total number of passengers (arrivals, departures, and flight transfers) increased by 22.9 percent to 2.4 million compared to around over 2 million in 2023.

Salalah Airport

The number of domestic and international air traffic through Salalah International Airport increased by 61 percent to 1,572, compared to 1,482 flights compared to the same period in 2023.

The total number of passengers (arrivals, departures, and flight transfers) increased by 10.1 percent to 232,000 compared to around 210,077 in 2023.

Sohar Airport

The number of domestic and international air traffic through Sohar International Airport increased by 83 percent to 110 compared to 60 flights compared to the same period in 2023.

The total number of passengers (arrivals, departures, and flight transfers) increased by 166.8 percent to 11,410 compared to around 4,277 in 2023.

Nationalities

Indian nationals topped the list of passengers using the Muscat International Airport (146,472), followed by Pakistan nationals( 45, 543), and Bangladesh nationals (36,847).

A report by BMI, a Fitch Solutions Company, has forecast arrivals in Oman to grow by 24.7 percent year-on-year in 2024 to a total of 5.3 mn.

The 2024 arrivals will be a new high, building on the most recent historic peak of 4mn visitors in 2023, BMI stated. The momentum continues in 2024 with a significant 21.6 percent increase in airport passenger traffic by the end of January totaling 1,417,442 passengers.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has an ambitious goal to attract 11 mn tourists annually by 2040, as part of the broader Oman Vision 2040 objectives.

‘Our forecasted arrivals growth trajectory for Oman indicates that the market will achieve this target (of 11mn),’ stated BMI.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

