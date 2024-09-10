Meteorology department warns of hot to very hot and hazy weather expected today in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be hazy at places at first, becoming hot to very hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, the weather will be hazy with scattered clouds at times, the report added.Wind inshore will be mainly southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.Offshore, it will be mainly southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 06 - 16 KT, becoming variable later.Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km.Area High TideLow TideMax----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha10:10 - 18:3702:49 - 16:1243Mesaieed11:23 - **:**03:04 - **:**40Wakrah10:39 - 20:1303:15 - 17:2641Al Khor19:47 - 08:5815:45 - 02:4841Ruwais08:58 - 21:2102:48 - 15:4235Dukhan01:29 - 14:4208:18 - 21:1539Abu Samra02:03 - 14:1407:50 - 20:1741Sunrise: 05:18 LTSunset: 17:42 LT------------------------