Muscat: Many governorates in Oman have been feeling the heat with temperatures soaring above 36 degrees Celsius, marking the onset of summer.

In an announcement that brings hope for cooler weather, Oman's Meteorological Office stated on Thursday that the sweltering heat currently gripping the nation is anticipated to be tempered next week by a low-pressure system that is forecast to usher in some welcome rainfall.

The latest weather updates and analyses suggest a high probability of a trough from a low-pressure system affecting northern governorates of Oman from Tuesday to Wednesday next week. This system is anticipated to cause an advection of clouds over the northern governorates, bringing with it isolated showers of varying intensities and the potential for Wadis to flow. The influence of this weather event is forecasted to gradually spread to the Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center is keeping a close watch on this upcoming weather pattern.

Citizens and residents are reminded to stay updated on the latest weather advisories.

