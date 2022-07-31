KUWAIT CITY - Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah directed to raise the registration age for those wishing to enroll in the honor of military service, such as officer cadets who hold a university degree (bachelor’s degree) at Ali Al-Sabah College.

The Defense Ministry said in a press statement on Saturday, that this comes as a translation of the political leadership’s directives to allow Kuwaiti youth to serve their country, as they are one of the most important pillars of work, construction and renaissance for the future of Kuwait, with the blessing and direct support of HH the Prime Minister Lieutenant-General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al- Sabah.

The ministry added that Sheikh Talal Khaled also directed the competent authorities in the Ministry of Interior to work on opening registration for all university majors for those wishing to enroll in the Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences, with an amendment to the minimum rating for holders of university qualifications, in addition to adjusting the acceptance rates for high school certificate holders so that they are uniform with what is in place in college.

It explained that this aims to achieve justice and equality in the policy and conditions for admission to military and security colleges in the country, taking into account that these amendments do not violate or conflict with the regulations and laws approved in this regard, with an emphasis on the adoption of the lottery system to determine the accepted applicants in the event that the number of applicants who passed the conditions exceed the required number.

It stated that this step also comes in consideration of the exceptional circumstances that the country has experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions that prevented the people of the country from accepting the honor of military service.

Sheikh Talal Khaled expressed his wishes that the Almighty God will help the sons of the country to work on completing the process of giving, sacrifice and redemption for our beloved country under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness the Crown Prince, may God protect and preserve them. (KUNA)

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).