The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by US$2.60 to US$117.16 per barrel on Tuesday, compared with US$114.56 pb a day earlier, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the price of the Brent crude at the global market plummeted by US$10.73 to US$102.77 per barrel, the same with the West Texas Intermediate, which fell by US$8.93 to US$99.50 pb.



WAM/Esraa Ismail/Binsal AbdulKader