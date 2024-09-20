KUWAIT CITY: The fish market in Sharq has recently seen the arrival of approximately 71 tons of imported fish and shrimp, to make seafood more affordable for consumers. This significant influx, which includes fish from Iran, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, is expected to help reduce prices and offer a wider variety of options.



According to commercial sources, the increased supply is the result of extensive discussions between the Commercial Control Department, the Union of Imported Fish Offices, and the Kuwaiti Fishermen’s Union. These meetings focused on overcoming obstacles to fish imports and promoting open competition in the market. The diverse range of imported fish includes varieties from Iran, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, with prices varying depending on the type and size of the fish.



Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

