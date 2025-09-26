NEW YORK: Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah called on the brotherly Republic of Iraq to take tangible steps to address all pending issues between the two countries. Delivering Kuwait’s speech before the 80th session of UN General Assembly late on Wednesday, His Highness the Crown Prince said, “I’m pleased to convey to you congratulations of His Highness the Amir on the success of this session.”

His Highness the Crown Prince stressed the importance of the demarcation of maritime boundary beyond the 162 mark with Iraq, in accordance with international laws and charters, as well as addressing the issues of POWs and missing persons, in addition to the country’s national archive for the last three decades.

His Highness also appealed to the Iraqi brothers to abide by bilateral agreements related to security and technical aspects of Khor Abdullah issue. His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated Annalena Baerbock on being elected as President of the 80th UNGA Session, extolling efforts made by the outgoing president Philemon Yang during his tenure. He commended the constructive endeavors of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to maintain international peace and security amid accelerated global changes.

His Highness the Crown Prince said UN Secretary General launched the UN80 Initiative, which is compatible with reform efforts aiming to boost the UN efficacy to be able to face future threats and challenges. “When speaking about reforms within the framework of a multilateral international system, reforming the UN must be on the top of these priorities. “And we are fully convinced that there is a necessity to make reforms which consolidate just principles, transparency and credibility without double standards policies. “This will strengthen the Security Council to confront contemporary threats for a structure that mirrors the world in which we live,” His Highness the Crown Prince highlighted.

In the same vein, Kuwait is honored to preside over the current (45th) GCC Supreme Council, reiterating “our” firm resolve to carry on this blessed path, strengthen the strategic partnership with regional and international organizations and achieve desired goals, as the bloc proved being a cornerstone of stability and prosperity in the region, His Highness noted. His Highness also renewed the Council’s solidarity with member state Qatar in the aftermath of the recent Israeli attack on its territory.

On the Middle East situation, His Highness said the region has been witnessing serious escalation of Israeli occupation military operations against the brotherly Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip and the remaining parts of Palestine, including Jerusalem and the West Bank, His Highness the Crown Prince said.

These military operations, along the two-year long “collective punishment” of the Palestinian people, run counter to religion, law, and humanity, and claimed the lives of tens of thousands, most of whom are children and women, while using starvation as a tool of war undermine the pursue of peace in the region, which could only be achieved by the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the borders of June 4, 1967, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, His Highness stressed. Kuwait welcomes the recognition of the State of Palestine by many countries over the past year, and urges other countries to take similar steps, His Highness said, adding that Kuwait will keep backing Palestinians’ rights, referring to Kuwait’s supportive stances, especially to UNRWA.

His Highness the Crown Prince said Kuwait Vision 2035 aims to transform Kuwait into a financial, commercial and cultural hub, highlighting at the same time the role of Kuwaiti youth and women in this regard. The State of Kuwait looks forward to working with developing and least developed countries to achieve global development since the establishment of the country’s Fund for Arab Economic Development in 1961, extending hand to 107 countries, His Highness concluded.

