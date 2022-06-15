Kuwait and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) agreed Tuesday on pushing ahead cooperation and partnership programmes to keep pace with global challenges and develop Kuwait's comprehensive strategy regarding food security and climate change.

This came during a meeting held between Acting Director-General of Public Authority of Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources Ali Al-Farsi and Kuwait's permanent representative to FAO Yusuf Juhail, and Director-General of FAO Qu Dongyu, on the sidelines of the activities of organisation's council on following up on the Kuwait-FAO partnership.

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted Al-Farsi as saying that the meeting was fruitful and focused on some fields, mainly crystalising a new Kuwaiti strategy on food production to achieve food security.

He stressed the importance of the afforestation strategy in line with dealing with climate change at the national and global levels, in accordance with the decisions of the Climate Conference in Glasgow and the Middle East Initiative in Saudi Arabia, in the presence of H.H. Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He added the meeting further focused on the project of training national cadres that Dongyu pledged to follow up when he took over the leadership of FAO.

The project aims to build capacities and hold local training for the newly appointed staff of the authority to get the organisation's expertise in various fields, he pointed out.



