Kalaam Telecom Group has won the award for the ‘Best Digital Transformation in the Private Sector’ at the Bahrain International eGovernment Forum 2023.

The award was received by group director Basim Al Saie from Interior Minister and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology (MCICT) General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, in the presence of Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) chief executive Mohammed Al Qaed.

“It is a proud moment for Kalaam as this prestigious award is a testament of its vision to drive digital transformation for businesses by simplifying access to technology and providing a fully digital and personalised customer experience,” said Mr Al Saie.

Focused on the theme ‘AI: Reshaping Industries’, the forum was held at Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir earlier this month.