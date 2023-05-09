Deputy King His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa yesterday acknowledged the importance of sharing expertise with Singapore in settling commercial disputes.

This will help develop the kingdom’s judicial system in line with international best practices, he said as he received Singapore Supreme Court Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon at Gudaibiya Palace.HRH Prince Salman highlighted the importance of advancing the kingdom’s judicial system to reinforce Bahrain’s role in commercial arbitration, in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad.He emphasised the pivotal role of international arbitration institutions in supervising the proper conduct of arbitration proceedings.

The Deputy King concluded by wishing Mr Menon a pleasant stay in the kingdom.Mr Menon thanked HRH Prince Salman for his warm welcome and noted that stronger co-operation between the two countries helped achieve common aspirations. He wished the kingdom further prosperity.

