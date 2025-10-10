AMMAN — The Kingdom’s industrial index recorded a decline by 0.54 per cent for the first eight months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Thursday.

On a monthly level, the index fell by 0.75 per cent in August compared with the same month in 2024, and declined by 0.46 per cent from the previous month, Al Mamlaka TV reported, citing DoS’ monthly report.

The index is calculated using a "revised" base year of 2018 (2018 =100) replacing the previous (2010=100) benchmark.

The index for the first eight months of 2025 reached 106.81 percentage points, compared with 107.38 percentage points for the same period last year.

On a monthly level, the index for August reached 106.56 points, compared with 107.37 for the same month in 2024, and107.05 for July of 2025.

Comparing the cumulative index for the first eight months of this year with the corresponding period of 2024, the prices of manufacturing industries showed a drop by 0.80 per cent, recording a relative importance of 88.74 per cent.

The prices of extractive industries increased by 2.37 per cent, with a relative importance of 5.36 per cent, and electricity prices rose by 0.84 per cent, with a relative importance of 5.91 per cent.

At the commodity level, manufacturing prices declined by 1.43 per cent, with a relative importance of 88.74 per cent, which contributed to the drop of the index in August compared with the same month in 2024.

The prices of extractive industries rose by 9.60 per cent, with a relative importance of 5.36 per cent, and the prices of electricity rose by 0.57 per cent, representing a relative importance of 5.91 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the index in August decreased by 0.60 per cent, with a relative importance of 88.74 per cent compared with the previous month of the same year due to the decline in manufacturing prices.

Electricity prices also dropped by 0.64 per cent, representing a relative importance of 5.91 per cent, while extractive industries prices rose by 2.03 per cent, with a relative importance of 5.36 per cent.

