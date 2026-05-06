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Safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured with U.S. threats coming to an end and new procedures in place, the Revolutionary Guards' Navy said on Wednesday, according to state media, in Iran's first reaction to the U.S. pausing operations to help stranded ships pass through the strait.
The Guards' statement did not specify what the new procedures entailed and thanked owners and captains of ships for respecting Iranian regulations when moving through the waterway.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)