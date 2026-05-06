Safe transit ​through ⁠the Strait of Hormuz ‌will be ensured ​with U.S. threats coming ​to an end ​and new procedures in place, the ⁠Revolutionary Guards' Navy said on Wednesday, according to ​state ‌media, in Iran's ⁠first ⁠reaction to the U.S. pausing ​operations ‌to help ⁠stranded ships pass through the strait.

The Guards' statement did not specify what the new procedures entailed and thanked ‌owners and captains of ships ⁠for respecting Iranian ​regulations when moving through the ​waterway.

(Reporting ‌by Dubai Newsroom; ⁠Editing ​by Andrew Heavens)