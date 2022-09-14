Amid clear and distinctive indications that the policy of replacing expatriate workers is advancing at an accelerating pace, and the success achieved during the last period, statistics prepared by the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) revealed that 18,558 Kuwaitis joined the government sector from January 2021 to the middle of the year 2022.

According to the statistics, the total number of Kuwaiti employees in the government sector increased to 372,942 by the end of June 2022 from 354,384 at the end of 2020.

In terms of the private sector, about 12,681 Kuwaitis joined the sector during the aforementioned period. In mid-2022, their numbers reached about 75,921 from about 63,240 at the end of 2020.

Regarding non-Kuwaiti workers, about 185,360 non-Kuwaitis left the private sector during the period from the beginning of 2021 to mid-2022. Therefore, the total number of non-Kuwaiti employees in the private sector decreased to 1,355,935 by the end of June 2022.

The census amounted to one million, 541 thousand and 295 workers at the end of December 2020 from about one million and 656 thousand and 983 workers at the end of 2019. By Najeh Bilal Arab Times / Al-Seyassah Staff

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).