Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is pressing ahead with its electronic transformation strategy through developing its digital platforms Amlak and Tatwir with a slew of housing and real estate services now available on both platforms enabling service seekers to save time and effort.

The ministry is also endeavouring to digitize existing real estate data as part of its plans to complete the comprehensive electronic transformation system.

Malik bin Hamdan al Maliki, Director of the Amlak platform, said that the platform has enhanced automated transactions and the digital transformation into an integrated software system that comprises 59 main services including in the sectors of urban planning, real estate development, legal transactions and social housing. Over 189,430 transactions have been conducted via the Amlak platform since its launch in January 2022 until the end of July 2024.

Saud bin Salem al Shuaibi, Director of the Pick Your Land platform, said that the digital transformation has reduced the number of service seekers and cut waiting time for completion of transactions at multiple service stations to less than 15 minutes per transaction. The Choose Your Land platform enables service seeker to complete their service procedures electronically except for receiving the title deed which will also be integrated into the digital platform in the foreseeable future as the electronic printing of the title deed was launched by the ministry during the COMEX 2024 exhibition and we hope to initiate the service by the end of this year or the beginning of 2025 at the latest.

The services available through the Pick Your Land platform include Plan Your Land, Obtain Your Land, Replace Your Land as well as the options available at the Sultan Haitham City, the Integrated Residential Quarters Initiative, Future Cities, and the Integrated Plans Initiative. As many as 29,546 transactions have been conducted via the Pick Your Land platform with over 50,000 people availing of the digital services since its inception on February 22, 2022 up to June 31, 2024. The platform sorts out eligible citizens electronically and sends the SMS, Al Shuaibi concluded.

