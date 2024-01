Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Friday that the Iran-backed militia had conducted around 670 military operations on the Lebanese-Israeli border since Oct. 8.

Nasrallah added that Hezbollah destroyed a "large number of Israeli vehicles and tanks".

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily and Riham Alkoussa, Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Alex Richardson)