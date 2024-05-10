RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Palestine’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Mustafa at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.



During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Palestine, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip and the city of Rafah. They also reviewed the ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries. The Palestinian government’s priorities and work program are also figured in the talks.



The reception was attended by Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sati, Advisor at the Ministry Dr. Manal Radwan, and Director of the Arab Levant Department Muhammad Al-Harbi.

