Muscat: Heavy thundershowers are expected to fall during the days of Thursday, Friday and Saturday which in some areas may range from 20 to 80 millimeters within 24 hours, Oman Met Office warned.

The Civil Aviation Authority alerted all to take precautions during thunderstorms across the warning areas and to avoid low laying areas.

In addition, the agency urged the public to follow weather updates and avoid rough sea.

"The flow of cumulus rain clouds over the Governorate of Muscat and over parts of the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah and North Al Sharqiyah, the states located between Qurayyat, Ibra and Bidbid, may lead to rainfall of varying intensity," the Weather Office said in a statement.​​​​​​

Weather alert for Thursday 07/07/2022

Clouds advection from Oman sea and Arabian Sea will continue to affect most of the Sultanate of Oman with chances of isolated thundershowers over governorates of Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Wusta and Dhofar.

Expected impacts:

• Precipitation within the range of 20 - 80 mm, which may cause flow of some wadis (flash floods) with chances of hail. Fresh downdraft winds within the speed range of 30-70 km/h, which can cause blowing of unstable objects.

• Decreasing of horizontal visibility due to the thundershowers and rising dust. Rough sea over Arabian Sea coastal areas with maximum wave height of 4.5 meters and moderate to rough along the coastal areas of Oman Sea with maximum of 2 to 3 meters.