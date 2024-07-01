Muscat – The annual report on digital transformation for 2023, issued by the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, revealed key performance metrics.

The overall performance of the ‘Tahwaul’ government digital transformation programme reached 53% in 2023. Government entities achieved an average performance of 72% in digital transformation during the same period. Additionally, the governorates attained an average performance of 54% out of 56 government entities that participated in evaluating excellence in government digital transformation for 2023.

The report elaborated that 48% of government entities achieved above-average performance. The entities that excelled in digital transformation performance for 2023 include the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Muscat Governorate, Royal Oman Police, Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, National Centre for Statistics and Information, public Authority for Social Insurance, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Labour.

Furthermore, 48% of entities achieved an average performance level, while 4% of the assessed entities performed below average.

The report also discussed the efforts made by governorates to achieve digital transformation. These efforts included launching the first set of digital services for the governorates of Musandam, Dhahirah, and Dakhiliyah, as well as completing consultancy studies projects about digital transformation in the Batinah South, Al Wusta, and Buraimi governorates. Furthermore, it highlighted the introduction of digital channels for several other governorates.

H E Dr Ali Amer al Shidhani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology, and Chairman of the Technical Committee for the Government Digital Transformation Programme 2021-2025, explained the significant factors driving Oman’s strategic shift towards digital transformation.

He pointed to improved governance, policy development, national guidance frameworks, and dedicated controls and standards for digital transformation.

He emphasised the readiness of targeted government entities to embrace digital environments, leadership awareness of the importance of digital transformation and institutional change management.

He spoke of the ministry’s role in providing oversight, support, and guidance across various areas such as planning, tendering processes, empowerment for digital transformation project management and implementation, and financial support to accelerate project delivery.

H E Dr Shidhani further emphasised that the advancements can also be attributed to readiness assessment, measuring digital transformation progress, and the maturity of digital services within government entities based on best practices.

Supporting and empowering entities to develop digital services and solutions and proposing innovative approaches are also critical factors.

Furthermore, dedicated digital transformation teams within government entities tasked with implementing and expediting digital transformation plans play a pivotal role. The ministry oversees these efforts, providing supervision, support, and consultation to ensure the application of best practices, thereby accelerating the achievement of programme objectives.

