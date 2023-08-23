The Independent Water Regulatory Forum opened in Salalah on August 22, 2023 with the participation of experts from the Sultanate of Oman and officials from other GCC countries to discuss the latest trends in water regulation.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar.

A key organizer of the two-day forum is the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), an independent regulatory body responsible for ensuring the quality and efficiency of public services in Oman. It was organised in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).

In opening remarks, APSR Chairman Dr Mansour bin Talib al Hinai highlighted the importance of independent regulation of the water sector. He said that the APSR is committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the water sector in Oman is well-regulated and sustainable.

Delivering the keynote address, Khalid bin Ali al Sunaidi, Khalid bin Ali al Sunaidi, Assistant Secretary General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC General Secretariat, spoke about the importance of cooperation between GCC countries in the water sector.

Highlighting the challenges facing the sector, Al Sunaidi said: “The GCC grapples with distinctive obstacles arising from limited renewable water resources amidst global water scarcity and quality concerns. Holding an impressive 50 per cent of the world's desalination capacity, the GCC nations aim to boost this by 37 per cent over the next five years, investing $100 billion to address their water requirements.”

He warned however, that the existing per capita water consumption, ranging from 450 to 500 litres daily, is unsustainable.

“Notable advancements include the endorsement of water-efficient devices and the adoption of treated wastewater, yet more action is imperative. Establishing an independent water regulatory authority stands as a pivotal stride toward effective oversight, ensuring quality, accessibility, innovation, and stability, benefitting consumers and providers alike. This decisive move signifies an earnest investment in fortifying the GCC's future water resilience," the official stressed.

The forum featured 13 working papers on topics such as water quality management, efficiency, and sustainable water management.The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia presented its experience in water sector regulation at the forum.

The working paper highlighted the Saudi government's efforts to improve water efficiency and sustainability.

The forum also discussed topics such as the legal framework for water regulation, restructuring of the water sector, and technical regulation of the water sector.

The second day of the forum will focus on sustainable water management and efficiency improvement. Participants will present working papers on various topics, such as rainwater harvesting, desalination, and water conservation.

