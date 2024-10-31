The power transmission & distribution (PT&D) vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won new “major” orders in the Middle East and Africa for expanding and strengthening the electricity grids at high-voltage levels.

The new orders in the Middle East have been secured for turnkey construction of high-voltage transmission lines in Saudi Arabia, the Indian conglomerate said in a statement published on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Additional gas-insulated substation orders were received in Qatar’s ongoing power system expansion project.

A consortium comprising L&T and an equipment manufacturer won an order to build the new National System Control Centre for Kenya. The transmission hub will manage the power flow in the African country by integrating diverse generation sources.



L&T classifies orders valued between INR 50 billion ($595 million) and INR 100 billion ($1.2 billion) as “major.”

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

