Free diving champion Alexey Molchanov descended to a depth of 60 metres and returned to the surface in just 57 seconds at Deep Dive Dubai, the world's deepest pool, recently. He broke all records currently held at the location.

Before performing the feat, Molchanov used "lung packing," which is a breathing technique that allows divers to inflate their lungs with as much as two gallons of air and stay underwater for minutes at a time. This technique, which the free diving champion has perfected over the years, allowed him to reach the depths of Deep Dive Dubai's pool in just one breath.

Human bodies require intense training and acclimatisation to perform free diving. Experienced divers such as Alexey have to reduce their heart rate to more than 50 percent to respond to the underwater depths.

Deep Drive Dubai is a unique diving experience. It's a world-record-breaking facility allowing thrill-seekers to dive into another dimension. The 60-metre pool is the deepest in the world, allowing everyone to discover the depth of their potential as they also discover an underwater world filled with adventure.