Exo Travel Group, a leading destination management company, and Elaf Group, a leading hospitality, travel and tourism brand in Saudi Arabia, have signed an agreement to partner to create a joint tourism venture in Saudi Arabia.

The new company will offer bespoke travel programs showcasing Saudi Arabia’s little-seen natural, cultural and historical wonders in major destinations throughout the Kingdom and, in doing so, will capitalize on the incredible opportunities and potential of Saudi Arabia as a burgeoning tourism destination.

Exo Travel CEO, Hamish Keith, said: “We see Saudi Arabia as being the next big story in travel and a natural next-step for Exo Travel. Combined with Elaf’s vast experience in the Saudi market, our ability to attract international tourists to the Kingdom will allow us to achieve the ambitious goals of both parties.”

“Ultimately, our goal is for Exo Saudi Arabia to be the leading DMC in Saudi Arabia and the absolute reference for quality service, creative product design and excellent on-the-ground delivery,” he added.

Elaf Group CEO, Dr Adel Ezzat, said the partnership will enhance Saudi Arabia’s position on the world tourism map, generate opportunities for local job creation, and ultimately serve the country’s ‘Vision 2030’ ambitions to diversify the country’s economy through tourism.

Dr Adel emphasized that Exo is one of the world's leading companies in the field of international tourism experiences and a world-renowned innovator of international travel experiences. The new joint venture company with Elaf Group will help create a host of new jobs for Saudi nationals, in line with the group’s Vision 2030 objectives.

Exo Saudi Arabia will be the tenth destination for the Exo Travel Group and marks an important step in the company’s post-covid recovery and expansion plan.

