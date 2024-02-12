RIYADH — Swiss contestant Stephanie Weil claimed a $1 million prize, equivalent to SR3.75 million, in the final competition of the Riyadh Season Treasure Hunt, held at Boulevard City.



The contest saw thousands of participants from around the globe competing since its inception, with ten finalists selected to partake in the ultimate showdown.



Among the finalists were Khaled Hakmi from Saudi Arabia, Thomas Koreka from Finland, Habib Albari from Bahrain, Varvia Elysio from Romania, Corey Serino from the United States, Miles Giguoli from Australia, Amrin Khan from India, Jody Demas from Lebanon, Joanna Glinski from Germany, and Stephanie Weil from Switzerland.



The finals were packed with various challenges and puzzles, starting in Square1, moving on to Cafe Baloot, then to the Ronaldo Museum for basketball-related tasks, continuing with the House of Hype challenges, and concluding with the key-finding challenge in the fountain.



The competition, which kicked off in the first half of November last year, included a series of informational puzzles and challenges that boosted its popularity and participation.



Early stages of the contest awarded prizes totaling $600,000, equivalent to SR2.25 million.

