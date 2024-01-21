RIYADH — The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification has launched an electronic platform to issue instant camping permits in various regions of the Kingdom to facilitate hikers and those wishing to camp. Permits will be issued quickly to enjoy vegetation areas during the winter season.

Sites available for camping at the platform include 51 different sites in eight regions across the Kingdom, with a total capacity exceeding 13,650 camps. Those who wish to camp can apply for a permit within minutes through the following simple steps through using a mobile phone or any smart device, by filling out the required data, recording the site information, and undertake a pledge, through the following link https://nabati.ncvc.gov.sa/ncvc/?id=ncvc_home.

The center called on hikers who wish to camp to maintain the vegetation cover, by leaving the place clean after camping, avoiding driving on roads other than the designated ones, and refraining from using local charcoal and firewood to avoid being subject to penalties, according to the Environment Law and the executive regulations for logging violations.

The center highlighted the need to be careful while camping to check the weather conditions before heading to the camp, to bring first aid equipment and sufficient amounts of water and food, to watch out for wildlife to use the campfire in a safe manner and to use the appropriate tools to ignite it in a way that preserves the vegetation cover.

It is noteworthy that the center works to develop, protect and control vegetation sites, and rehabilitate degraded ones, including managing and investing in pasture lands, forests and national parks, as well as detecting encroachments on vegetation cover, combating logging around the Kingdom, and preserving natural resources and biodiversity.

