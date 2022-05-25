ABU DHABI - A delegation from the European Union led by Hannah Neumann, head of the delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula (DARP) and Vice-Chair of the Human Rights Committee (DROI) has visited the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in Abu Dhabi The delegation included Eva Kaili, European Parliament Vice-President and DARP member; György Hölvényi, and José Ramón Bauzá, DARP members; Roberto Bendini, Administrator, EuroMed and Middle East Unit; Frédérique Albert, Assistant, EuroMed and Middle East Unit; Sarah Henkel, Political Group Advisor to the Greens; and Schams Al Ghoneimi, Foreign Policy Advisor Renew Europe.

They were welcomed by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, at the NHRI headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the Chairperson introduced the vision and aspirations of the NHRI to the visiting delegation before the group went on to explore potential future collaboration opportunities.

The visit was a successful opportunity for the NHRI and the EU to enhance and strengthen international cooperation and learning.