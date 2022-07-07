UAE residents and tourists are all set for the four-day Eid Al Adha weekend. Authorities across the emirates have rolled out multiple promotions that offer up to 80 per cent off. Hotel staycation promotions offer rooms for as little as Dh299 per night in the heart of Dubai, while raffles let shoppers win up to Dh1 million.

We have rounded up the best sales, promotions and lucky draws on offer during the Eid break.

Raffles and draws

Visitors will have the chance to become a millionaire when spending Dh500 or more. Every shopper can participate in a draw to win the Dh1 million cash prize.

With every spend of Dh300 or more, visitors will get a chance to play the ‘Winning Dome’ and win Dubai Festival City Malls gift cards up to Dh20,000 each week.

Shoppers spending Dh50 on the website or mobile application stand to win a Dh1 million grand prize. Idealz is also giving shoppers the chance to win a brand-new Tesla Model Y, an apartment in Dubai and cash prizes.

Staycation deals over Eid break

- Crowne Plaza Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road has rooms starting at Dh299 for two adults and two children, which includes a buffet breakfast. You can upgrade to a one-bedroom suite for Dh100 extra.

- H Hotel is offering deluxe rooms for Dh599 and executive suites from Dh699. Guests receive complimentary breakfasts on any stays until July 12.

- Ibis One Central Hotel, Ibis World Trade Centre, Novotel World Trade Centre, and the Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel in Al Barsha are all offering reduced rates, while the Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf is including breakfast for two and a late checkout.

- Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel near BurJuman in Bur Dubai has 33 per cent off Eid stays, and will award hotel credit equal to room rates.

3-day sale: Sharjah

The three-day sale that began on July 6 offers up to 80 per cent off on a wide range of fashion, cosmetics, electronics, and household items.

