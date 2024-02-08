Bahrain Chamber’s executive board member Basim Alsaie has welcomed the growth in economic activity and trade between Bahrain and Brazil, which reached $1.5 billion in 2023.

This came as he received yesterday Brazilian Ambassador Adriano Silva Pucci, who was accompanied by a business delegation led by Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce chief of international office Rafael Solimeo, in the presence of Bahrain Chamber’s board member Yousuf Salahuddin and chief executive Atef Al Khaja.

The meeting discussed holding joint business functions and exchanging delegations to foster investments and joint ventures.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).