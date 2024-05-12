Israeli forces operating in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip are preventing Hamas from re-establishing its military capabilities there, Israel's military spokesperson said on Saturday.

"We identified in the past weeks attempts by Hamas to rehabilitate its military capabilities in Jabalia. We are operating there to eliminate those attempts," said Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari during a briefing to reporters.

Hagari also said that Israeli forces operating in Gaza City's Zeitoun district killed about 30 Palestinian militants.

