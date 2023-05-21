In a tweet, the authority said, "The Floating Bridge closure has been extended in both directions until further notice, to carry out technical tests and ensure the efficiency of the maintenance work on the bridge."

To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the authority has charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and crossings.

These include Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, and Al Garhoud Bridge. RTA will open Al Mamzar Street’s exit for motorists coming from Al Ittihad Street in addition to main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road as follows:

The authority has said it will monitor and manage the traffic movement to ensure smooth flow during the closure of the Floating Bridge.

