DP World today announced the launch of its e-commerce platform DUBUY.com in Tunisia, enabling Tunisian businesses to trade beyond their borders more easily and access new markets.

This latest expansion of DUBUY.com will allow Tunisian wholesalers to leverage an established and extensive network of international partners across the globe. It will also provide a more secure, convenient, and reliable supply chain through DP World’s worldwide ports and logistics network, a statement said.

Through DUBUY.com’s network of importers, exporters, and trade professionals, Tunisian businesses will be able to grow, gain access to new product sources, and discover new business opportunities, it said.

The move into Tunisia – representing a consumer market size of $5.2 billion – demonstrates DP World’s commitment to opening digital trade corridors in Africa by creating access to strategic markets for growing economies and further enabling local businesses to prosper. DUBUY.com is already offered in Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia, representing an online business community of more than 4,000 active merchants.

DUBUY.com solves some of the key challenges facing the growth of e-commerce in Africa – which has the potential to become the world’s largest free trade area – by providing secure and accessible financial transactions, scaled pricing of high-value orders, and reliable fulfilment.

Mahmood Al Bastaki, Chief Operating Officer of Digital Trade Solutions at DP World, said: "The African e-commerce market continues to grow, with more regional businesses using digital technology channels to engage with suppliers and distributors. DUBUY.com is uniquely positioned to enhance trade in this region – taking Africa beyond its borders and creating trading opportunities both on the continent and with the rest of the world. There is vast opportunity in our latest expansion into North Africa, accessible by businesses across the entire region, along with the Middle East and the rest of the world. We hope that access to this digital platform will further lift the Tunisian economy and enhance prosperity for the region."

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).