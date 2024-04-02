Fintech company Valu, a subsidiary of EFG Holding Company, has entered into a partnership with online payments gateway, noon Payments.

Under the partnership, noon will offer Valu financial solutions to simplify transactions for both local merchants and customers alongside its multiple online payment methods, according to a press release.

The partnership will also attract new segments and encourage existing merchants and customers to subscribe more to Valu’s payment plans.

Bassel El-Tokhy, Group Chief Operating Officer of Valu, said: “Valu is excited to deepen its collaboration with noon through partnering with noon Payments, a trusted partner in our journey to provide seamless financial solutions for customers across the MENA region.”

“With this latest partnership with noon Payments, we are reinforcing our dedication to empowering consumers with flexible payment options that enable them to make purchases they desire while managing their finances reliably,” El-Tokhy added.

Moustafa Maher, Country Manager of noon Payments Egypt, commented: “We are pleased to be partnering with Valu to integrate noon Payments’ cutting-edge payment solutions with its innovative financial services.”

“This partnership aims to provide local businesses and consumers in Egypt with a seamless experience, while supporting growth in our local economy,” Maher noted.

Noon Payments offers a straightforward API and swift setup, catering to businesses of all sizes. With features like payment links, monthly instalments, invoicing, subscriptions, and a detailed dashboard, transactions are streamlined, enhancing customer satisfaction.

In March 2024, Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, voiced plans to offer up to 25% of the company on the Egyptian Exchange within the next 12 months.

