Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday held a coordination meeting to complete the final procedures of establishing “Oman-Bahrain Investment Company”.

The company is a joint venture between the two chambers. It aims to explore and develop projects in the private sectors of the two countries.

The meeting discussed a spectrum of topics, namely reviewing prominent sectors of economic feasibility for the company and exploring available investment opportunities.

Further, the meeting highlighted opportunities in Oman’s sectors of food security and logistics.

It is worth mentioning that the company has an issued capital of OMR10 million.

