Muscat – Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), will lead an official delegation to the Republic of South Africa from December 2–5 to host the ‘Advantage Oman – South Africa’ business dialogue, aimed at strengthening investment ties and expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.

The visit forms part of Oman’s broader strategy to diversify its international partnerships and deepen engagement with one of Africa’s most industrialised and dynamic economies. The dialogue will bring together senior South African investors, chief executives and leading companies to explore opportunities in four priority sectors: mining, agriculture, manufacturing and information technology.

Through a series of business-to-business and government-to-business meetings, the Omani delegation will showcase the competitive advantages that position the sultanate as a stable and strategic hub for regional investment – including its location at the crossroads of Asia and Africa, clear regulatory framework, long-term political and economic stability, investor-friendly incentives, and a growing portfolio of major industrial and logistics projects.

Mohammed bin Ali al Lawati, Director of Investment Promotion at the ministry, said South Africa remains one of the continent’s strongest economic centres, with advanced sectors that align closely with Oman’s investment priorities. “Hosting the Advantage Oman – South Africa dialogue is a significant step toward building long-term partnerships, enhancing direct engagement with investors and exploring shared opportunities across mining, agriculture, advanced technologies and manufacturing,” he said.

Lawati added that this first official mission to South Africa reflects Oman’s commitment to expanding its presence in high-potential markets and strengthening its international economic relations through a series of business dialogue initiatives.

Trade between the two countries continues to show promising potential. By June 2025, Omani exports to South Africa reached RO17.1mn, while imports stood at RO17.2mn, in addition to RO4.36mn in re-exports.

With this visit, Oman continues to expand its global investment footprint and convert promising opportunities into impactful, long-term partnerships that support shared economic growth.

