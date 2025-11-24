Muscat – Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) has announced the award and assignment of eight strategic infrastructure projects across several governorates, with a total value exceeding RO248mn. The company’s initiative aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the national strategy for transitioning to sustainable energy and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

These projects underscore OETC’s continued commitment to meeting the growing demand for electricity, enhancing the reliability and resilience of the national transmission network, and supporting the country’s shift towards a more efficient and sustainable energy system.

In a press statement, Hisham Abdullah al Riyami, Acting Chief Executive Officer of OETC, said, “These investments represent a strategic commitment to the future of energy in Oman. They reflect our dedication to building a smarter, more sustainable, and more reliable electricity transmission network. The projects will enhance the resilience of the national grid, create local economic opportunities, and accelerate Oman’s transition towards renewable energy in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

Riyami noted that each of the awarded projects will contribute 30% towards In-Country Value (ICV) by supporting national industries, creating job opportunities for Omanis, and encouraging technological innovation within the power sector. The projects are also expected to reduce more than 1,914,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually through the integration of three wind power projects with a combined capacity of 1,220MW, a solar power project of 500 MW, and the decommissioning of diesel-based generation units – further supporting the country’s net-zero goals.

The projects include the construction of Al Jazir Grid Station (400/33 kV) with associated transmission lines, valued at RO21.98mn, to enhance supply reliability and facilitate the shutdown of diesel power plants in Al Wusta Governorate. Similarly, Ras Madrakah Grid Station (400 kV) will connect a 300MW wind power plant and its associated transmission lines, at a cost of RO33.32mn, integrating renewable energy into the national grid.

In Sadah, a 132 kV grid station will be constructed to link a 120MW wind power plant, with associated transmission lines, at a value exceeding RO19.8mn. Meanwhile, Sarab Grid Station in Mahout (400/33 kV) will connect an 800MW wind power plant, costing RO23.8mn. In Al Kamil and Al Wafi, a 400/132 kV grid station, with accompanying transmission lines, will link a 500MW solar power plant, valued at RO33mn.

To support demand growth and strengthen system reliability, Al Misfah Grid Station (400 & 132 kV) will be built with associated transmission lines to connect a 1,600MW gas-fired power plant, at a cost of RO44mn.

Additionally, Wadi Latham Grid Station (400/132 kV) and Al Safa Grid Station (132 kV), along with transmission lines, will be constructed with a combined value exceeding RO62.4mn to meet rising electricity demand in Al Dhahirah Governorate. The expansion of Sohar Free Zone Grid Station (220/132 kV), costing over RO9.9mn, will further facilitate industrial and commercial growth in one of Oman’s key economic hubs.

Riyami emphasised that these projects form an integral part of OETC’s long-term strategy to support sustainable growth, enhance local value creation, and contribute to Oman’s broader economic development. He added, “Through these strategic investments, we are not only developing the national grid but also reinforcing the company’s role in driving the energy transition, enabling economic and industrial growth, and supporting sustainable local value across the Sultanate.”

Oman Electricity Transmission Company oversees the national transmission network and load dispatch across all governorates of the Sultanate. It also manages interconnections with the GCC Interconnection Grid at 220 kV and operates under the Nama Group framework to support Oman’s vision of building a secure, reliable, and sustainable electricity ecosystem.

