MUSCAT -- Oman has concluded a high-level investment mission to the Republic of South Africa, led by Invest Oman as part of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion’s broader efforts to expand the Sultanate’s global economic engagement.

The visit comes at a moment of growing alignment between the two nations: Oman is accelerating its role as a stable logistics and investment hub linking Asia and Africa, while South Africa continues to position itself as one of the continent’s most industrialised economies with strong demand for strategic partnerships and reliable market access.

During the visit, the Invest Oman delegation held a series of intensive meetings with senior South African investors and business leaders, including a roundtable that brought together 18 companies operating across mining, advanced manufacturing, food security, technology and industrial services.

The delegation presented a detailed overview of Oman’s investment landscape, highlighting the country’s competitive advantages in infrastructure, free zones, and its integrated investor support system that unifies more than 20 government and private entities under one gateway. Success stories of international companies operating in Oman were also showcased, reflecting the readiness of the national ecosystem to accommodate high-value projects and integrate global investors into regional and international supply chains.

The discussions underscored a shared interest in expanding bilateral investment, particularly in sectors where both economies see clear complementarities. South African companies expressed strong interest in Oman’s strategic geographic position, its growing role in the connectivity between Asia and Africa, and the ease of doing business supported by facilitation services offered through Invest Oman. Several investors announced plans to conduct field visits to Oman to examine industrial sites, free zones and opportunities linked to Oman Vision 2040’s priority sectors. The delegation also undertook exploratory visits within South Africa to assess market dynamics and identify areas where joint ventures and supply-chain collaboration can be accelerated.

Khalid bin Hamad al Kharousi, Director General of Investment Promotion at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, affirmed that the visit marks a meaningful step in advancing Oman’s international investment agenda. He noted that the strong level of engagement reflects rising confidence in the stability and competitiveness of Oman’s economy, adding that the outcomes of the mission support the long-term objective of positioning Oman as a regional hub for quality investments that align with the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040.

The visit also highlighted the growing trade flows between the two nations. Key Omani exports to South Africa include anhydrous ammonia, urea, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), ammonium nitrate (aluminum grade) and calcined petroleum coke, while Oman imports non-alloy pig iron, oranges, high-purity copper cathodes, raw aluminum alloys and apples from the South African market. These patterns reflect a solid foundation for expanding cooperation in food security, metals, industrial inputs and agri-processing — areas identified as priority opportunities for growth.

Both sides concluded the visit with a commitment to continue exchanging commercial delegations, organising sector-focused engagements and developing structured pathways for investment partnerships. The mission reinforced the long-term potential of Oman–South Africa economic cooperation and opened new avenues for mutual investments that support sustainable growth in both countries.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).