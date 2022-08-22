The National Cyber​​Security Centre (NCSC) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) to bolster cooperation and exchange expertise.

Under the memorandum, the two sides would conduct joint research, consultancy, and technical training, as well as hold national competitions in the field of cyber security.

The memorandum also allocates for the collaborative designing, developing, and implementation of capacity building programmes in cooperation with the private sector and technology providers. The NCSC aims to build an effective system to protect Jordan from cyber security threats.

