Children below 12 years are not required to provide a Covid-19 certificate, according to an update by the King Fahad Causeway Authority on travel procedures from Saudi Arabia to Bahrain via the causeway.

Travellers, aged 12 to 16, must receive two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, while those aged above 16 years are required to receive three doses of the vaccine.

The third booster dose must be administered after eight months from receiving the second dose.

