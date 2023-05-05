The Dubai Metro was kickstarted on September 9, 2009, as one of the most ambitious projects of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). And today, more than a decade after its beginning, it’s safe to say that it has been a smashing success. A record 1.7 million users ride on the Metro each day, and it is considered one of the safest, cleanest, and most accessible modes of public transport in the world.

The Dubai Metro has a total of 47 stations distributed across 2 lines; Red and Green. However, the names of these stations have seen frequent changes in the past years, which might lead to some confusion on the part of new Metro users or those who are using the Metro after a short or long break.

Here is a complete list of all the Dubai Metro stations that have faced name changes until its inception, and their current and updated names:

LinePrevious Station Name(s)Current Station Names
Red LineAl RashidiyaCentrepoint
Red LineAl Jafiliyamax
Red LineDubai Marina/DAMAC PropertiesSobha Realty
Transit LineKhalid Bin Al WaleedBurjuman
Red LineNoor Islamic Bank/Noor Bank/Al SafaOnpassive
Red LineAl KaramaADCB
Red LineFirst Gulf Bank/First Abu Dhabi Bank/Umm Al SheifEquiti
Red LineNakheelAl Khail
Red LineDUBALEnergy
Red LineJebel Ali IndustrialDanube
Red LineAl Fahidi/Sharaf DGMashreq
Red LineJebel AliUAE Exchange
Red LineJumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)DMCC
Red LineNakheel Harbour and TowerJebel Ali

So there you have it, the updated list of all the Metro stations, the names of which have been changed. Equip yourself with all the latest RTA updates to ensure no uncertainties and smooth journeys!

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).