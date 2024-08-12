Muscat – A groundbreaking project has emerged from the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation’s Upgrade programme, spearheaded by Manar bint Saeed al Attar. The initiative transforms coffee waste into activated carbon, which is then used to purify water.

The process involves drying coffee grounds at 100°C, followed by pyrolysis in a thermal reactor to produce high-quality activated carbon. This material, known for its high porosity, effectively absorbs pollutants, including organic compounds, chlorine, odours, and heavy metals from contaminated water.

The project not only addresses the issue of organic waste and greenhouse gas emissions but also offers a sustainable, locally produced alternative for water treatment. Supported by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, it exemplifies innovative, environmentally friendly practices. Plans are underway to expand production and explore new applications for activated carbon.

