Salalah : The Environment Authority has issued a clarification regarding recent observations of declining water levels at the Khor Al Mughsayl Nature Reserve, reaffirming its appreciation for public engagement and interest in environmental developments in the area.

The authority stated that the issue is being closely monitored by specialists in cooperation with the Dhofar Governorate office, the Directorate-General for Lands and Survey, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and the company implementing the Mughsayl bridge project.

According to the statement, the current drop in water levels is linked to ongoing construction work as part of the bridge project. The decline represents a temporary and transitional phase, and water levels are expected to gradually return to their natural state in the coming period following the completion of concrete column installations and the reopening of the inlet to the sea.

The Environment Authority stressed its commitment to safeguarding environmental systems, monitoring any changes that may occur, and ensuring the sustainable use of natural resources while protecting biodiversity.

