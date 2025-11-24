Muscat - HH Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham al Said patronised Nama Water Services Company's celebration of the completion of strategic projects in the water sector at a total cost of over RO408 million, as part of the celebrations of the Sultanate of Oman's National Day.

These include the second phase of the water transmission line reinforcement project in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate at a cost of RO 128.1 million; water transmission line reinforcement project in Al Batinah North and Al Batinah South governorates at a cost of RO 86 million; the first phase of the water network construction project in Al Sharqiyah North Governorate at a cost of RO 65.5 million and the water transmission line reinforcement project in Al Sharqiyah South and Al Sharqiyah North governorates at a cost of RO 128.4 million.

These projects aim to improve the efficiency of the water transmission system, enhance service quality, and expand water network coverage across the governorates.



