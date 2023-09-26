The Cabinet has highlighted Team Bahrain’s efforts in implementing wide-ranging plans and programmes that aim to enhance the tourism sector, which is vital to the kingdom’s comprehensive development.

Marking World Tourism Day, the Cabinet, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, expressed its pride in the efforts of Bahrain’s workforce in the tourism sector and its supporting sectors, such as transportation, hospitality, restaurants, retail, entertainment and exhibition, culture and conferences.

The Cabinet extended its congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad, citizens and residents, and Arab and Islamic nations on Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

It affirmed the importance of the values and principles of Islam to society, “which are based on compassion, peace, tolerance and coexistence”.

The Cabinet approved a memorandum submitted by the Government Executive Committee regarding priority draft laws aimed at keeping pace with the kingdom’s development needs.

It also approved the following memorandums:

A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs on renewing the framework of the kingdom’s regional programme on co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency for 2024-2029.

A memorandum regarding an MoU between the Interior Ministry and Gulf University to provide specialised educational programmes for employees of the General Directorate to implement rulings and alternative sentencing, as well as their recipients.

A memorandum regarding three MoUs and two frameworks between Bahrain University and a number of local and international academic organisations and institutes.

A memorandum submitted by the Cabinet Affairs Minister on ongoing preparations for the Saudi-Bahraini Co-ordination Council meeting.

The Cabinet reviewed a memorandum on the performance of government agencies across the Sijilat, Tawasul, and Benayat systems, which remain vital indicators of government service efficiency, and supports investments and trade.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).