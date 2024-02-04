His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, announced that 2024 will be the continuation of the “Year of Sustainability”, building on the success of last year’s theme and reaffirming the nation's commitment to fostering a sustainable and prosperous future for all. The announcement was made on X, formerly known as Twitter, to mark the UAE's National Environment Day.

Throughout 2023, the Year of Sustainability championed raising awareness of the UAE's sustainability values, encouraging behaviour changes that inspire collective progress. This year, the Year of Sustainability continues to invite everyone that calls the UAE home to join in the collective effort to adopt sustainable practices through a range of community-driven initiatives and activities themed around sustainability.

The Year of Sustainability team, driven by the achievements of 2023, extends its invitation to individuals and communities to engage in shaping initiatives for the coming year. All ideas for impactful activities, innovative initiatives, and community-driven projects are welcomed and can be shared via email at Contact@UAEYearOf.ae

The year-long activations will be overseen by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Further announcements detailing the upcoming activities and initiatives will be made soon.