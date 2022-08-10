The number of visitor arrivals to Bahrain in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 has increased by 38% compared with the first quarter, the latest statistics issued by the Information and e-Government Authority (iGA) show.

The Ministry of Tourism indicated that the tourism recovery rate reached 82% compared to the pre-pandemic period, specifically, on Q2 of 2019, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The ministry said that the hospitality and hotel sector in Bahrain recorded 2,973,000 nights of tourism during the second quarter of this year, compared to 569,000 nights of tourism in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 422%.

Total tourism revenues during the same period amounted to BD330.4 million ($871 million), an increase of 562% over the same period last year, when revenue figures were BD49.9 million.

Tourism Minister Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi said the encouraging results reflect the fruitful efforts of promoting the Bahraini tourism sector regionally and internationally through its participation in many external activities.

The minister highlighted the importance of restoring the vital role of the sector in supporting the national economy, diversifying its sources and creating job opportunities, within the framework of the effective implementation of Bahrain’s tourism strategy 2022-2026.

The statistics prove that the Kingdom is moving in the right path towards the full recovery of the sector post pandemic, she added.

Al Sairafi expressed confidence in the ability of the tourism sector to continue to record a steady increase in the number of tourists, the number of hotel nights and occupancy rates in general, with the almost complete lifting of restrictions on the movement of tourism and travel around the world as well as the current and future programs organized by the authority in partnership with the private tourism sector.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).