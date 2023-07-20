Jeddah: President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan stated that his country has adopted a visa-free entry system for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in order to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity.



The Kazakh president indicated that the tourism industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in the region's economy, expressing his readiness to develop the mutual promotion of cultural, educational, environmental, sports, and commercial tourism.



His remarks came while delivering his speech at the GCC-Central Asia Summit, which was hosted in Jeddah today.



President Tokayev expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for hosting the summit.



He also expressed his pride in participating in the summit, which highlights the strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship between the GCC and Central Asian countries through unity and mutual support.



President Tokayev praised the excellent organization of the summit, with the participation of royal and presidential highnesses, and highlighted the advancement of multi-dimensional cooperation and strong, harmonious relationships.



He commended the support of active political dialogue and the development of trade and economic cooperation.



President Tokayev emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural and human ties that align with the countries' views on sustainable development issues and ensuring global security and peace. He noted that the historical ties, shared spiritual values, bonds of friendship, and brotherhood form a solid foundation for these relationships.



He stated that Kazakhstan places exceptional importance on today's meeting and that the Arab Gulf countries, with their significant political influence and important economic and investment potential, are among its most important partners in many key areas.



The president highlighted the dynamic regional cooperation and the global role of the Central Asian countries, which create new opportunities to expand cooperation.



He commended the effective and active growth of trade between Central Asian countries and the GCC member states in recent years and looked forward to increasing mutual trade and activating investment cooperation.



Kazakhstan can increase its exports to the Gulf countries by approximately 100 products worth around $350 million, he said.