BEIJING — China has officially extended its visa-free policy to cover all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, marking a significant step in deepening people-to-people exchanges with the region.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday that nationals from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain will be eligible to enter China without a visa starting June 9, 2025, until June 8, 2026.



The visa waiver applies to visits for tourism, business, family visits, exchanges, or transit, and is limited to 30 days.



The move completes China's visa-free coverage for the entire GCC bloc, which already included the UAE and Qatar — countries that have enjoyed full mutual visa exemptions with China since 2018.



“We welcome more friends from GCC countries to embark on a spontaneous trip to China,” Mao said, highlighting the initiative as part of Beijing’s ongoing efforts to promote greater mobility and cultural connection between China and the Arab Gulf states.



The announcement followed discussions during the ASEAN–China–GCC Summit, where China outlined plans to boost regional cooperation and ease travel barriers as part of its broader diplomatic outreach to the Middle East.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).