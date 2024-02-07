A TOTAL of 361 social homes specifically designed for citizens suffering from severe disabilities, or to assist family members caring for them, have been built in new residential areas of Bahrain.Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi told MPs yesterday that the special properties for ‘people of determination’ had been allocated in Salman Town, Khalifa Town, East Hidd Town and lately in East Sitra Town.“Any Bahraini family receiving homes or apartments can apply for modifications to suit the needs of those with disabilities,” Ms Al Romaihi said, in response to a question by MP Mariam Al Sayegh.She also added that sufficient plots of land were available for housing projects in the Capital Governorate too.In another response to a question by MP Mamdooh Al Saleh, on available lands for housing projects, the minister said 3,000 social homes were planned in the East Sitra Housing Town covering 232 hectares, besides 13 community and infrastructure services.She said 275 plots were also available across the governorate for Bahraini families to build on and land of 8sqkm for apartments in Umm Al Hassam.

The minister said, in another response to a question by MP Mohammed Al Rifae on housing payments, that increased interest rates were not being reflected on total payments or instalments owed for housing services, with beneficiaries continuing to pay the same as before.Meanwhile, Health Minister and National Health Regulatory Authority chairwoman Dr Jalila Al Sayyed said there are 24 hospitals, 389 private clinics and specialised medical centres in Bahrain.“There is a global shortage of nurses, whether in the government and private sector, and we are working to get more Bahrainis qualified and hired to take up the available local positions.”She was responding to a question by MP Mohammed Al Ahmed on the number of private medical facilities in the country.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).