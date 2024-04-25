The Bahrain Chamber’s role in shaping the kingdom’s economic landscape, emphasising its strong partnership with the government, was highlighted by first vice-chairman Khalid Najibi.

This came about during his meeting with Simon Williams, chief economist for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Central and Eastern Europe at HSBC.

The bank’s Bahrain chief executive Joseph Ghorayeb and head of markets and securities services Batool Al Rahma also attended the meeting.

Mr Najibi highlighted the chamber’s role in shaping Bahrain’s economic landscape, emphasising its strong partnership with the government. He pointed to Bahrain’s strengths as a regional gateway, citing its free trade agreements, developed infrastructure, and skilled workforce.

Mr Najibi commended the government’s proactive approach to economic development and maintaining national prosperity.

Mr Williams acknowledged Bahrain’s rapid economic reforms and diversification efforts. He praised the quality of the country’s infrastructure and facilities. The economist noted the strong economic growth of the GCC region, ranging from 2 to 4 per cent despite global challenges. He emphasised the attractiveness of the six-nation bloc’s $2 trillion market for investors.

Nader Rahimi, head of the chamber’s finance, insurance and tax committee, and committee member Mohammed Al Aali were also present at the meeting.