The Shura Council yesterday unanimously approved government plans to sign the Convention on the Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic.

The Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry said that the vital convention would give Bahrain access to information on ships and vessels before arriving at port.

Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi said that the agreement wasn’t related to maritime mobility and ships and vessels wouldn’t engage in any industrial or commercial activity unless licensed.

The convention was recommended for a go-ahead by the Health, Interior, Foreign, and Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture ministries.

The legislation was approved unanimously by MPs two weeks ago.

It will now be ratified by His Majesty King Hamad.

The chamber was also notified about a written response from Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj to a question tabled by member Dr Bassam Al Binmohammed on plans to tackle traffic snarl-ups.

Measures to tackle traffic congestion in Bahrain include major road expansions and new highways, tunnels and smart traffic light systems as part of 48 projects currently on the drawing board and underway, said Mr Al Hawaj.

He added that a strategic blueprint had been drawn up that would take between two to five years per project to fully implement as infrastructure remains a major component for the country’s sustainable development.

Members were also notified about two foreign participations held virtually in February on children’s rights and artificial intelligence.